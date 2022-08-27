On Friday, August 26, Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero stated that the judicial persecution against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) is directed from the United States (US), with the support of some other countries in the region such as Brazil.

“One more ignorant than the other. But there is something for everyone to see: the judicial persecution of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is driven by ideological interests that originate outside Argentina. Let us take care of our democracy. Everybody with Cristina,” the Argentine minister wrote on Twitter.

Cafiero added images of some posts by US Senator Ted Cruz and Eduardo Bolsonaro, politician and son of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, that reveal the US role behind the lawfare against the Argentine leader.

Uno más ignorante que el otro. Pero hay algo que dejan en relieve: la persecución judicial a @CFKArgentina está impulsada por intereses ideológicos que nacen fuera de la Argentina. Cuidemos nuestra democracia. Todas y todos con Cristina. pic.twitter.com/MO2ona2rPI — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) August 26, 2022

Recently Ted Cruz accused CFK of “convulsing Argentine institutions and undermining US interests in this country and the region.”

RELATED CONTENT: Argentina: Cristina Kirchner Denounces Trial as ‘Media-Judicial Firing Squad’

Cruz’s Twitter posts also include a letter that he sent directly to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, asking him for sanctions not only against Fernández but also against her entire family, for alleged acts of corruption.

Eduardo Bolsonaro shared Cruz’s statements on Twitter and expressed his support for him.

March in support of CFK to be held on October 17

The ruling coalition of Argentina, Frente de Todos, announced that it will hold a massive march on October 17 to show its support for CFK and against judicial persecution.

“We are going to march in support of Cristina because we are against political persecution,” said Frente de Todos Deputy Tanya Bertoldi.

"Seremos millones": el Frente de Todos prepara una marcha en apoyo a Cristina Kirchner Miembros del partido ya adelantan que la marcha será masiva. La manifestación sería el próximo 17 de octubre.#cristinakirchner #cfk #argentina #neuquen #am550 pic.twitter.com/9Gy7o6rPsS — AM550LaPrimera (@AM550LaPrimera) August 26, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Four Presidents of The Region Condemn Judicial Persecution Against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández

On Monday, August 22, two attorneys sentenced the Argentine vice president to 12 years of imprisonment and political disqualification for life, for her alleged participation in corruption in a case dubbed “Causa Vialidad.”

The trial is for alleged corruption in public works of road construction in the province of Santa Cruz between 2003 and 2015.

After the announcement of the sentence, Fernández made a public statement through her social media accounts, in which she denounced the lawfare against her and criticized the court for having denied her the right to expand her statement in the indictment.

She denounced a wide-ranging political and media campaign against her, in addition to the judicial persecution.

She also exposed the irregularities in the trial and the bogus evidence presented against her.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.