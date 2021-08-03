How did Nicaragua Reduce Hunger and Malnutrition? (Video)

Despite crippling, unilateral sanctions and globally rising food prices, hunger levels in Nicaragua have been falling. How has this been achieved?

RELATED CONTENT: Hunger and Food Production in Nicaragua: How do we Feed the People?

Despite crippling, unilateral sanctions and globally rising food prices, hunger levels in Nicaragua have been falling. The Sandinista government has been able to ensure people’s food needs are met through its focus on building food sovereignty and security. How has this been achieved?

Erika Takeo from Nicaragua’s Association of Rural Workers (ATC) and Rohan Rice, a writer and campaigner with the Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign explain.

Feature image: File Photo

(Peoples Dispatch)