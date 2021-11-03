ICC Prosecutor is Scheduled to Visit SEBIN and DGCIM in Venezuela

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, will visit the prisons where those awaiting trial for their role in Operation Gideon and other civic-military events, destined at the time for the overthrow of President Nicolás Maduro, are incarcerated.

According to some judicial sources, Khan has planned to visit detention centers of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). Both sites were already visited in the past by agents of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The custody of the SEBIN and DGCIM inmates was handed over to the Penitentiary Ministry by a Presidential Decree, and the trials opened against a significant number of these inmates that were being processed by military courts were declined in the civil jurisdiction after a reform of the Organic Code of Military Justice.

Feature image: Photo: ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan with President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Photo: El Tiempo (Colombia)

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

