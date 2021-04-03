La Victoria and El Ripial Calm and Under Military Protection (Apure State)

The commander of the Strategic Integral Defense Region (REDI) Los Llanos, General Alejandro Guevara Hernández, reported that the people of El Ripial, La Victoria and other areas of the Apure state are “calm and under the protection of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB).”

He also informed that the inhabitants of these communities are receiving food, medicine and other necessary items from the social programs of the Venezuelan government. In addition, electrical services and water supply in the regions have already been restored.

La FANB continua desplegada garantizando la paz, la tranquilidad y en constante patrullaje en las comunidades de la Victoria, el ripial y zonas aledañas en el Edo. Apure además de atender a la población con el abordaje integral de las misiones sociales #FANBEnDefensaDeLaDignidad pic.twitter.com/bmE16mYfmr — TVFANB (@TVFANB) April 2, 2021

The Venezuelan military chief added that “we are continuing scrutiny and search operations; we will not rest until we have expelled the last of the narco-terrorists.”

Cuando le mientan, diciéndole que el Estado venezolano no ha prestado apoyo social en La Victoria, estado Apure, muestre esto. Aquí vemos a un Coronel de la FANB, en asamblea con la comunidad, dando la cara, acompañando, protegiendo. Atenciones sociales en el hilo. 👇🏽#31Mar pic.twitter.com/88PSzLXOB2 — ✽ Orlenys 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) April 1, 2021

Various reports from the ground, like those tweeted by Venezuelan journalist Orlenys Ortiz, show FANB officers holding face to face meetings with the affected communities in a manner that can only be achieved in a country like Venezuela where the civic-military union is part of the comprehensive national defense doctrine.

Un hilo sobre la situación actual en Apure, que no verá en la prensa colombiana ni de Miami: Así se desarrolló este #27Mar, la jornada de atención integral a la población de La Victoria, en coordinación con la FANB, a fin de regularizar la estadía de las familias en sus hogares. pic.twitter.com/NBWEoA0R6Z — ✽ Orlenys 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) March 27, 2021

