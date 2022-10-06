This Wednesday, October 5, various international websites reported that Juan Guaidó’s “envoy” to the general assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), Gustavo Tarre, decided not to attend after learning that 11 nations intended to expel him from the Lima summit.

Among the countries that requested the expulsion of Juan Guaidó’s illegitimate diplomat in the OAS are Mexico, Bolivia and Antigua and Barbuda. The representatives of those countries showed their intention to not recognize Tarre in the US-controlled regional body’s general assembly.

In fact, in the last assembly of the organization in November of last year, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia rejected the presence of Guaidó’s envoy.

Allegedly, for this reason and given the refusal of these 11 nations, Tarre will not travel to Lima, where the 34 OAS member countries have been gathering since yesterday at its annual general assembly.

The office of communication of the illegitimate interim government issued a statement saying that these 11 countries have even threatened them with not cosigning any resolution or decision where Guaido’s illegitimate diplomats participate.

Part of the statement reads: “The rejection of some countries in the region of the interim government has led, in recent years, to the setting aside of humanitarian and human rights issues and instead focusing the debate in the general assembly on the credentials of our delegation, even stating that they will not adhere to the resolutions approved with the presence of Venezuela.”

Comunicado: Participación de Venezuela en el 52º Período Ordinario de Sesiones de la Asamblea General de la Organización de los Estados Americanos https://t.co/jNMZFGnLRy — Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) October 4, 2022

The truth is that Guaidó’s representative, who was recognized by the United States as “interim president” of Venezuela, is being asked not to participate, according to a statement released by the Venezuelan opposition.

It should be noted that Venezuela announced its decision to abandon this regional body on April 27, 2017, when the Venezuelan diplomatic representation, before the OAS, delivered a letter signed by President Nicolás Maduro formalizing the country’s withdrawal from the organization.

Venezuela’s departure materialized two years later on April 27, 2019, as it is formally defined by the Venezuelan foreign office, but at that moment Guaidó’s illegitimate representatives usurped the name of Venezuela within the OAS under the protection of the White House and the controversial secretary general, Luis Almagro, who is known to blindly obey White House orders.

In short, the figures of Gustavo Tarre and Juan Guaidó are null and without any semblance of authority or range of action, as their representation is not even recognized by the United Nations.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

