New Venezuela-Cuba Tourist Air Route Opened

A new tourist air route was inaugurated between Venezuela and Cuba last Monday, May 3.

The Aerolíneas Estelar flight covers the Havana-Santiago de Cuba route and Venezuela’s Porlamar, the urban and economic center in Margarita Island, and left Caracas for the Venezuelan island on Monday, May 3.

From there, it left for Varadero on the same day to transport the participants at the International Tourism Fair of Cuba, FITCuba 2022, the flight operator GTN’s manager Luis Montalvan told Prensa Latina.

This new route will have two weekly flights, Porlamar-Havana-Porlamar and Porlamar-Santiago de Cuba-Porlamar, he informed further.

Montalvan pointed out that in recent years, the tour operator 1014 GTN Inversiones has been working together with CUBATUR and VENETUR which are part of the Ministries of Tourism of Cuba and Venezuela, respectively, to promote the tourism between the two countries.

GTN general director Humberto Acuña assured that a route linking the two main cities of Cuba with the most famous tourist destination of Venezuela is, in addition to a successful venture, a way to bring closer the peoples of two sister nations, both of which are renowned destinations and references for tourism globally.

Featured image: An Aerolíneas Estelar flight in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Prensa Latina.

(Prensa Latina English) by Ileana Ferrer Fonte

