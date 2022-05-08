Mexico Talks May be Resumed Soon, Claims Gerardo Blyde

The negotiation in Mexico between the delegations of the Venezuelan government and opposition may be resumed soon, according to statements by the head of the right-wing opposition delegation in the Mexico Talks, Gerardo Blyde.

According to reports published by some Venezuelan media, Blyde made these comments in a meeting between the Frente Amplio and the Unitary Platform, two organizations that group together various opposition sectors of Venezuela.

“I cannot speak because I signed a confidentiality agreement with the international facilitator, the Kingdom of Norway,” said Blyde at the meeting. “I cannot give you details. But I can tell you that there is a high probability that the mechanism in Mexico will be reactivated.”

The official delegation to the talks, sent by President Nicolás Maduro, announced the suspension of its participation in the Mexico Talks in October last year, as a protest against the kidnapping of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by the US. Saab, who is Venezuela’s special envoy to Iran, had also been appointed as a member of the government delegation.

Support for negotiations

Blyde, however, thinks that after this possible eventual reactivation of the dialogue in Mexico, it will be necessary to set aside any discourse that denies the possibility of negotiating with the “dictatorship,” as the opposition insists on calling the legitimate government of Venezuela.

Blyde also affirmed that the factions of the opposition that he represents have the will and the interest in sitting down again with the envoys of the government, certainly aiming for having some of their favored candidates being allowed to run in the upcoming presidential elections, to be held in 2024.

This is the reason why the head of the opposition delegation insists that it is necessary, in this new stage, to go beyond talking, and to sign the necessary agreements, as was discussed at the beginning of the negotiations.

However, irrespective of all this talk and the US pressures for resuming the Mexico Talks, the government of Venezuela announced in January 2022 that it has started negotiations with a wider representation of the Venezuelan opposition, in Venezuela.

Featured image: Head of the opposition delegation to the Mexico Talks, Gerardo Blyde. Photo: RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

