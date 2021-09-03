New Website Exposes Impact of US & EU Illegal Blockade on Venezuela

This Thursday, September 2, the website of the National Observatory of Unilateral Coercive Measures was launched, with the aim of showing the damage caused by the economic blockade imposed against Venezuela. At this time the information is only in Spanish but many analysts expect it to be also presented in English, thus increasing its ability to penetrate the disinformation that is an integral part of the attack against Venezuela.

The launch of the website took place this Thursday morning through the YouTube channel of the MCU VEN National Observatory, in which the Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies, William Castillo; president of the International Center for Productive Investment, Héctor Silva; and the analyst and researcher Lilia Ramírez, participated.

#Ahora || Una herramienta para la investigación sobre el bloqueo y el antibloqueo en manos del pueblo. Esto y mas encontraras en el portal del Observatorio Nacional de Medidas Coercitivas Unilaterales.

entra ahora: https://t.co/A8tF8LZFf0 pic.twitter.com/tSHnzX0vg7 — AntibloqueoVenezuela (@AntibloqueoVen) September 2, 2021

Castillo explained that at the National Observatory of Unilateral Coercive Measures, data and impact indicators will be displayed to show the sacrifices that Venezuela’s people have made to live through the economic blockade.

The website will also contain a detailed archive of the coercive economic measures, experiences of resistance, news, and explanations of the Anti-Blockade Law.

“To overcome the blockade, you have to overcome misinformation. Connect to our community—for the truth about Venezuela,” wrote the vice minister on his Twitter account. The National Observatory of Unilateral Coercive Measures will present various informative sections including: Statistical System, Dialogue and Peace, Anti-Blockade, Statistics, Documents, News, Timelines, and Academic Forums.

#EnVivo || Conoce la página web del Observatorio Nacional de MCU. Contamos con un sistema estadístico que muestra en cifras el impacto económico a la Nación, además cuenta con la sistematización de todas las medidas dictadas por la OFAC pic.twitter.com/Wc48PyiujD — AntibloqueoVenezuela (@AntibloqueoVen) September 2, 2021

The Dialogue and Peace Section will show the details of the negotiation process in Venezuela, and updated results of the talks between the national government and the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Statistical System will detail the figures of the economic impact against the nation, including a comprehensive summary of all illegal measures issued by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the European Union.

The statistics will provide data such as:

• Oil production.

• Oil export.

• Crude prices.

• The EMBI index

• Data on external debt.

“The observatory is for reflecting about the country’s solutions… The most important thing is that it contributes to providing information to the Venezuelan people,” Castillo said during the launch of the website.

To visit the website of the National Observatory Unilateral Coercive Measures in its current Spanish version please click here.

Featured image: New website for the Venezuelan observatory of illegal US and European blockade. Photo courtesy of RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL