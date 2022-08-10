The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday, August 8, that 44 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women, were killed by three days of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. A 21-year-old Palestinian man from Gaza City died of his wounds on Monday, raising the total death toll to 44. Over 300 were injured in the indiscriminate airstrikes that struck different cities of the Gaza Strip during August 5–7.

On August 6, Al Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that Khalid Mansour, the leader of the group’s southern command, was killed in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the evening that day.

The children of ' Khalid Mansour react over the the marty.rdom of their father who was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in Rafah, southern #Gaza, last night.#gazaunderattakk #غزة pic.twitter.com/tTU3Q0IvpH — EYE ON PALESTINE (@Palestinell) August 7, 2022

The Palestinian Civil Defense in the Rafah region reported that it had removed the bodies of a woman and her daughter from under the rubble of another house had been targeted in the strike.

Ra’fat al-Bawab, a Rafah resident, said that his house was completely destroyed and without warning. He also confirmed that another body, along with 7 wounded, were removed from the rubble of another house and that civil defense volunteers were engaged in the rescue of many others who were trapped under the rubble.

Hospitals to shut down

Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra announced on August 6 that “the countdown” to the stoppage of Palestinian hospitals in Gaza has begun, following the electric outage resulting from the Israeli attacks. Al-Qidra warned of an impending humanitarian disaster.

Hospitals in Gaza are operating amidst an anticipated collapse within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/lLi9yJmJ1e — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 6, 2022

The authorities in Gaza confirmed that the electric grid in the Strip was shut down completely. This is a direct result of the total blockade of the Strip, that has caused a shortage of fuel supplies.

Aggression and resistance

The Israeli military reported that it targeted 140 positions throughout Gaza and that Palestinians fired 508 rockets towards Israel in response.

The Israeli occupation army in the West Bank arrested 20 Palestinians, claiming that they are members of the Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades declared that they, along with the National Resistance Brigades, Al Mujahideen Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, targeted several Isreali settlements bordering the Gaza Strip, with rockets.

The Brigades added that they had also fired rockets at Ben Gurion Airport, the city of Ashdud, Bir al-Saba’, Askalan, and Sderot with 60 missiles.

After three days of Israeli aggression on Gaza, a negotiated ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. It went into effect at 11:30 PM Palestine time on Sunday, August 8.

The Islamic Jihad movement welcomed the truce and thanked the Egyptian mediation team’s work in reaching the agreement.

(The Palestine Chronicle) with Orinoco Tribune content

