On Tuesday, August 2, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with Cai Wei, general director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Foreign Ministry of China, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

Venezuelan Minister for Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez, Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, and the Chinese working group accompanying Wei were also present at the meeting.

Before meeting President Maduro, the Chinese official met with Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faría, who thanked the “unconditional support of the People’s Republic of China for the people of Venezuela” in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our peoples affirm the path of brotherhood, solidarity and mutual cooperation,” Faría said. “Venezuela and China will continue to strengthen their bilateral relations.”

Faría added that Caracas and Beijing stay true to “the defense of peace and firm in the construction of a multicentric and multipolar world.”

1/2 Nos reunimos con el Director General para América Latina y el Caribe de la Cancillería China, Cai Wei. Nuestros pueblos ratifican el camino de la hermandad, solidaridad y cooperación mutua. ¡Venezuela y China continuarán fortaleciendo sus relaciones bilaterales. pic.twitter.com/ygjK81WX38 — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) August 2, 2022

Earlier, on Monday, Wei participated in a meeting with the Venezuela-China Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Federal Legislative Palace. National Assembly Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, who heads the group, stated that the meeting reaffirmed the brotherhood of the two nations, “forged in solidarity and dignified resistance.”

(Ultimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SC

