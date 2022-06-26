On Friday, June 24, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Mexico and Nicaragua.

Both ambassadors were received by President Maduro at Miraflores Palace, where he was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores; Minister of Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez, and officials from the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The new ambassador of Mexico to Venezuela, Leopoldo de Givez de la Cruz, was received by President Maduro in the morning of Friday. He said that the appointment of the new ambassador by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico would strengthen the relations of brotherhood between the two nations.

Announcing the appointment of De Givez de la Cruz on June 3, the Mexican government had added that he would promote indigenous diplomacy, since he is the first man of indigenous origin to hold this position in the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“Our foreign policy must have that dimension, and Leopoldo now has that responsibility in Venezuela,” Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign affairs secretary of Mexico, had announced at that time. “He is already promoting it, and we will do the same for other embassies, the meeting of the indigenous peoples of the entire continent and of other civilizations.“

President Maduro later received the credentials of the new ambassador of Nicaragua to Venezuela, María Isabel Martínez Chavarría, and stated that this would strengthen the policy of cooperation and brotherhood among the two countries.

Martínez arrived in Venezuela on June 16, replacing Orlando José Gómez, who was in office for less than three months.

Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Latin America Rander Peña received her at the Maiquetía airport, and conveyed his greetings to the Nicaraguan people.

“We have received at the Maiquetía International Airport María Isabel Martínez, the new ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua in Venezuela, to whom we convey the fraternal greetings of President Nicolás Maduro for the Nicaraguan people, Commander Daniel (Ortega) and Rosario (Murillo),” Peña wrote in a Twitter post.

