President Maduro: Venezuela has Displayed Exemplary Control of the Pandemic

Referring to the country’s 7+7 reopening plan, President Nicolás Maduro affirmed that Venezuela has displayed exemplary control of the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting to the variants detected in the country.

“We will not renounce the 7+7 Plan in 2022,” President Maduro said. “I hope that by achieving the vaccination of 95% of the population, we will have a calm country, with a moderately normal life… The essential thing is caring for people.” The 7+7 Plan is Venezuela’s unique strategy that sees the country open up for seven days at a time, followed by seven days of lockdown. This policy has allowed Venezuela to avoid draconian measures or lasting lock-downs, while establishing the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the consciousness of the population.

During an interview with the Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, President Maduro noted that Venezuela’s COVID-19 case numbers rest at only about six positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. “In spite of this we maintain all bio-safety measures,” Maduro added.

Venezuela has administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This high level of vaccination was achieved despite the economic blockade and illegal coercive measures applied against Venezuela by the Biden administration and its allies.

“The United States government threatened all companies in the world with sanctions if they sold us vaccines, then they said this [claim] was a fabrication,” President Maduro said. “We did our part and managed to obtain all the vaccines we needed this year.”

In Venezuela COVID-19 vaccination is now offered to all citizens two years of age and older. In addition, the Chavista government launches its booster dose campaign this week.

President Maduro also emphasized that the pandemic has not ended, and that the coronavirus is here to stay until further notice.

