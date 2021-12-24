Reform on Supreme Court’s Organic Law to be Discussed in Venezuelan National Assembly

The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, reported this Wednesday, December 22, that he received the proposal from judge Maikel Moreno for the reform of Article 8 of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court of Justice. For this reason, a special session will be convened next Thursday, December 30, in which the discussion of the reform of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court of Justice will begin.

#22Dic El presidente de la Comisión del Diálogo de la AN @jorgerpsuv informó que sostuvieron una reunión para hacer un balance y evaluar el trabajo realizado y lo que está por hacerse dentro de la comisión que recogió los planteamientos de todos los sectores políticos y sociales. pic.twitter.com/uv7pTje8Db — Asamblea Nacional 🇻🇪 (@Asamblea_Ven) December 22, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Supreme Court Orders CNE to Suspend Vote Recount in Barinas & Hold New Election in January

“In recent days, we have received from the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Maikel Moreno, for the consideration of this committee for peace and national reconciliation, a proposal related to judicial reform,” Rodríguez said, accompanied by parliamentarians.

Rodríguez also highlighted that 2021 is considered a year of strengthening the peace of Venezuela. He recalled that Venezuela made reforms to the Criminal Code, the Law of Police Statutes, women rights, and to laws relating to personal security.

Rodríguez also indicated that the special committee for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation has discussed in depth the policies of President Nicolás Maduro for the support of democracy and peace in the Republic.

RELATED CONTENT: Omicron has Arrived in Venezuela

#EnVideo📹| Presidente de la AN, @jorgerpsuv detalló que dentro de la propuesta del presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, @MaikelMorenoVEN se encuentra la reforma de la Ley Orgánica del TSJ, específicamente en su artículo 8.#TiempoDeReconciliación pic.twitter.com/7PaorMVKZF — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) December 22, 2021

The president of the AN stated that if the reform of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court is approved; “it will trigger the necessary procedures for the selection of… primary and alternate magistrates that are established in that Law.”

In addition, he told the people of Venezuela that the AN remains committed to the process of reinstitutionalization of the country’s democratic institutions, to deepen the nation’s commitment to the respect for human rights.

Featured image: Deputy Jorge Rodríguez speaks about the Supreme Court’s reform project. Photo by RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Patricia Ferrer

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.