Venezuelan authorities officially declared the fire reported this Sunday, May 22, which affected facilities at the Cardón Refinery in Paraguaná, Falcón state, to be under control.

Venezuelan Minister for Oil, Tareck El Aissami, confirmed that the fire did not interrupt production at the industrial complex, and thanked the professionals who worked tirelessly to control the accident.

INCENDIO EN REFINERÍA Un incendio en el centro refinador de Paraguaná en el estado Falcón genera alarma entre los vecinos de la península debido a que las llamas y el humo se observaron a kilómetros de distancia. Vía: @jesusalbino @ImpactoVE 📌 pic.twitter.com/nMqdLF5BaA — ImpactoVenezuela (@ImpactoVE) May 22, 2022

In this regard, he explained that “in the afternoon of this Sunday, a fire broke out in one of the water treatment lagoons of the Cardón Refinery, specifically in the vicinity of the western area of ​​the coastal pier,” but he noted that the event did not compromise operations.

Al momento, TOTALMENTE sofocado el incendio. Todas las operaciones siguen con absoluta normalidad dentro de la Refinería Cardón. NOSOTROS VENCEREMOS!! pic.twitter.com/92ySIwqIF1 — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) May 23, 2022

For his part, Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, reported through his Twitter account that the event took place without causing serious injuries or fatalities. He also said that they took measures to maintain normal operations and prevent the fire from spreading.

Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgo#22May | A esta hora se mantiene control del 70% del incendio que se registró en horas de la tarde de este domingo en el patio de desechos de hidrocarburos ubicado en la Refinería Cardón de la Península de Paraguaná, Edo. Falcón. pic.twitter.com/hqmWPXWjvD — cperezampueda (@cperezampueda) May 23, 2022

Strategic facilities

The Cardón Refinery is part of the Paraguaná Refining Complex (CRP), alongside the Amuay refinery. It is the second-largest refining center in the world and one of the main targets of the economic war and sabotage against Venezuela.

El ingeniero GUSTAVO BOADA, gerente de operaciones de la Refinería Cardón. TODAS LAS OPERACIONES EN TODAL Y ABSOLUTA NORMALIDAD. Seguimos avanzando!! pic.twitter.com/mkqypGE03a — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) May 23, 2022

For this reason, Cardón has had to comply with very demanding processes to overcome the consequences of the blockade that prevented the acquisition of spare parts and supplies required to maintain production.

Featured image: Fire on the waste area of Cardón refinery at the Paraguaná Refining Complex, Falcon state, Venezuela. May 22, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@rcavada.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

