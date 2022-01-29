Russia-Venezuela Cooperation Will Halt Aggressive US Agenda, Says Russian Ambassador

The Russian ambassador in Caracas considers that cooperation between Moscow and Caracas is a stabilizing factor in the face of United States’ threats to the region.

The Russian ambassador in Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, emphasized that military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela is of the utmost importance in the face of the repressive measures taken by the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against the government of Nicolás Maduro. He made these comments in an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik, published on Friday, January 28.

“Our specialists have successfully interacted with the Venezuelan military and have contributed to maintaining the country’s armed forces at a high level of readiness,” Ambassador Melik-Bagdasarov stated. “This is, without a doubt, a stabilizing factor in the face of continued pressure on the constitutional government of Nicolás Maduro by the US and its local NATO partners, whose territories are plagued with US military bases, even in the vicinity of peaceful Venezuela.”

RELATED CONTENT: TANCOL in Arauca-Apure: NATO Projection into Latin America?

Melik-Bagdasarov also expressed hope that a further strengthening of military-technical ties between the two countries will stop Washington’s attempts to carry out armed aggressions against Venezuela.

The ambassador stressed that military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas is developing progressively and according to schedule. “We consider as positive the current state of relations,” he added.

Russia and Venezuela are in permanent military contact

Melik-Bagdasarov also pointed out that the representatives of the Defense Ministries of Russia and Venezuela “are in permanent contact with each other.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Doubles Oil Production with Iran’s Assistance, Beating US Sanctions

“The cooperation is carried out in a planned manner, according to an agenda and, of course, taking into account the current needs dictated by the difficult international situation,” he said.

Russia is one of President Maduro’s closest allies and has stood up to interventionist measures, coup plots and US economic sanctions against Venezuela. Moreover, Venezuela has become one of the biggest clients of the Russian arms industry.

Featured image: Russian, Venezuelan and Chinese forces during joint military exercises. Photo: HispanTV

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.