Sanctions Kill: Venezuelan Child Dies, Unable to Receive Help from PDVSA-CITGO Program

The Latin American Foundation for Human Rights and Social Development (Fundalatin) reported this Monday the death of another Venezuelan child who could not receive a liver transplant through the PDVSA-CITGO health program, as a result of the coercive measures imposed on the Venezuelan national oil company by the United States government.

Fundalatin informed that the death of this infant has been added to the records of the United States’ crimes against humanity, presented by the organization before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

También enviamos a la Fiscal de la #CPI los casos de Reinier Mendoza (3 años), Emili Colina (11 años), Miguel Moreno (10 años) y Brandon Proyecto (16 años), quienes fallecieron al no poder recibir la atención médica que el Estado brindaba antes del #bloqueo impuesto por EEUU. pic.twitter.com/w94ynnAbmK — Fundalatin (@fundalatin) May 17, 2021

According to the organization, the death of Diego Arvelo, aged one year, has been added to that of Reinier Mendoza (3 years), Emili Colina (11 years), Miguel Moreno (10 years) and Brandon Proyecto (16 years), who were similarly unable to get access to life-saving medical care through the mechanism promoted by the Venezuelan government; a mechanism which got suspended after the US handed over the administration of CITGO to opportunist, self-proclaimed “president of Venezuela” Juan Guaidó. Fundalatin has submitted the records of all these deaths as “victims of the blockade” to the Prosecutor of the ICC.

