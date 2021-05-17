Sunday COVID-19 Brief: 14 Deaths and 1,070 New Cases in Venezuela

This Sunday, May 16, Venezuela reported 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,063 were from community transmission, and seven were imported (three from Panama, three from Aruba. and one from Mexico).

The state with the most positives in the last 24 hours was Yaracuy, with 183 cases. The rest of the infections were distributed across the country as follows: La Guaira, 164; Aragua, 111; Miranda, 94; Zulia, 86; Caracas, 76; Táchira, 65; Anzoátegui, 59; Trujillo, 41; Guárico, 37; Falcón, 35; Carabobo, 31; Nueva Esparta, 26; Portuguesa, 20; Lara, 11; Sucre, eight; Cojedes, seven; Apure, six; Bolívar, two; and Mérida, one.

According to the information released by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, on her Twitter account, 14 more people died from COVID-19: three men aged 53, 78, and 60 years old, and one woman aged 66 from Sucre; two men aged 59 and 39, and one woman aged 60 from Lara; two men aged 42 and 76 from Barinas; one 56-year-old man and one 67-year-old woman from Zulia; one 45-year-old man from Anzoátegui; one 56-year-old man from Apure, and one 86-year-old woman from Nueva Esparta.

To this date, these are the general statistics of the pandemic in Venezuela since March 13, 2020:

• Total infections: 215,301

• Recovered patients: 199,202 (92%)

• Current active cases: 13,703

• Total deceased: 2,396

