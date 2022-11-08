In an interview with Colombian news outlet El Tiempo, Colombian Ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti spoke in depth about the progress made in the process of resuming bilateral relations between Venezuela and Colombia.

Benedetti stressed that the meeting between Presidents Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro and the other steps Colombia has taken with Venezuela go hand in hand with the United States, meaning Joe Biden’s administration.

Below is the full interview with Ambassador Benedetti:

How are relations with Venezuela?

Relations with Venezuela have always been a roller coaster. We have had a diplomatic relationship with them for 191 years as of this November. Today it can be said that the restoration of relations has begun and it can be said that they are fine.

And what does this restoration foresee?

Several things: appointing an ambassador; that there be judicial cooperation, which already exists; law enforcement cooperation, which already exists; reopening the border, which we have already done; and air transport, which will begin next week.

What’s going on with Monómeros?

Monómeros [a Venezuelan company that produces chemical fertilizers in Colombia] is fundamental. Since we returned it to its real owner, that gave us the advantage of having the best urea price in the world. They are selling it to us for $600 a ton, and to give you an idea, they are selling it to Cubans for $750, and the regular price is between $750 and $950 per ton.

What can you highlight from that encounter?

There are two important issues there. One is to tear the borders away from the mafias. Currently, they say there are 200 [illegal border crossing] trails, 10 of which tractor-trailers pass through. So we have to take this away from the mafias, and that requires collaboration because those involved always end up being high officials on both sides.

What are the results so far?

So far, compared to what was done last year, we have already passed $600 million, which is 115% more, and I think we can reach $2 billion this year.

Are we talking about trade?

No sir, only [Colombian] exports. And to use a popular term, we can say that we have it “papaya” [very easy] because, with the price of the dollar [the devaluation of the Colombian Peso] and the fact that they are about to pay us in dollars, that is an opportunity that businessmen cannot miss.

And how are they paying?

They are paying everything in dollars, in cash and in advance.

What else was agreed upon in the meeting between the two presidents?

There is a very important point, and it is that Petro goes to Caracas and tells Maduro to return to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. To our surprise, he replies that he will review and study it. This shows that Petro is taking leadership in the region, and that is why we must seek for the region to be united to confront and negotiate with international banks, to end the drug policy imposed on us by the United States through a catalog, and for us [Latin America] to be a monolithic body.

On border security, what did they talk about?

That was the second most important issue of the meeting with Maduro. Petro is very concerned that the border has been opened and that the mafias continue to control many of the crossings.

And what has been thought of?

At least change the officials who are there. I don’t want to accuse anyone, but on both sides, there are officials who have collaborated in smuggling. It is necessary to make some personnel changes.

But in the United States, it seems that they are not very happy with the meeting of Petro and Maduro…

Not that I know of. They don’t get involved in that. Everything that has been done with Venezuela goes hand in hand with the United States, here we are never going to take the United States by surprise.

Hand in hand with the United States?

It goes hand in hand with the United States. I have a fluid relationship with James Story, who is in charge of the United States for Venezuela. I try to tell him what can be said and inform him of what is going to be said.

Washington knew about that meeting?

Of course, of everything.

Speaking of the consular issue, when are the consulates to be reopened?

I hope that the Foreign Ministry appoints the consuls as soon as possible. Those that the Foreign Ministry wants.

And how is the issue of commercial flights going?

Next week two airlines begin regular commercial flight operations. Turpial airline starts on Monday. Satena begins to fly from Colombia and Turpial from Venezuela. Currently, a Colombian who wants to get to Caracas has to go to Panama and wait five hours for a transfer to be able to travel to Caracas. And the ticket can cost up to $1000.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

