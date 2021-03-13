‘The Audacity of Being a US Servant’ or What Bachelet Does Not See in Colombia, Brazil and Chile but Sees in Venezuela (Alicia Castro)

Alicia Castro, Argentine political leader and former ambassador of Argentina to Venezuela and the UK, responded sharply to the recent statement of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, against Venezuela.

In a post on her Twitter account, Castro pointed out: “What Bachelet does not see nor wish to see: The continuous and serious human rights violations in Colombia, in Brazil—an open-air cemetery, in Lenin Moreno’s Ecuador where the elections are in danger, in Honduras, in Paraguay, in Chile. The audacity of being a servant of the United States.”

Lo que @mbachelet no mira ni ve: las permanentes y graves violaciones a los Derechos Humanos en Colombia, en Brasil-un cementerio a cielo abierto- en #Ecuador de @Lenin donde las elecciones están en peligro, en Honduras, en Paraguay, en Chile! El descaro de servir a EEUU https://t.co/D07PBqPT1d — Alicia Castro (@AliciaCastroAR) March 12, 2021

The tweet was in response to a news item published by an alternative media outlet on the bombing of an alleged guerrilla camp by Colombian state security forces, in which minors and teenagers were killed.

A few days ago Bachelet published an updated version of her report on the situation of human rights in Venezuela, in which she made reference—without evidence—to alleged complaints of human rights violations committed by the Venezuelan authorities.

Featured image: Being a US puppet. Photo courtesy of Global Times.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC/OH