The Importance of Being in the Plaza of the Revolution on May 1

By Alicia Jrapko and Bill Hackwell – May 1, 2021

There is nothing quite like celebrating May 1 in the Plaza of the Revolution with the people of Cuba. It merges honoring the workers of the world with the Cuban Revolution in a unique and resounding way because the setting is in a society that puts the health and welfare of the workers ahead of all else. A place where there is no corporate royalty, no greedy Wall Street gangsters.

For those of us in the international solidarity movement, going to May 1 in Cuba is like a revolutionary pilgrimage to get a glimpse at a better world being made possible and to bask in the warmth of the revolution and its accomplishments that prevails despite carrying the burden of a 6 decade old blockade. It is also a time to interact and network with other people who support Cuba from around the world and to recharge our batteries to go back to fight against the criminal blockade against the island.

RELATED CONTENT: Díaz-Canel Offers Blunt Truth on Cuban Economy at Party Congress

Like last year there is no celebration today in the Plaza because of Covid, but the solidarity remains as strong as ever and we will all be back when possible. For now we send our love and determination to remind Cuba that we stand strong with them.

Featured image: File Photo

(Resumen Latinoamericano-English)