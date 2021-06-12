Three Men in Possession of Three Rifles and 853 Bullets Arrested in Delta Amacuro (Near Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago)

Officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) detained three men in the Delta Amacuro state, who were carrying three rifles and 853 cartridges of different calibers in a boat, according to reports obtained from the military authorities.

The detainees were identified as José Gregorio Flores González, Orlando Alfredo Gómez Goveia and Luis Abrahán González Rojas, members of Los Fusileros, which is an organization classified as a Structured Organized Crime Group.

According to the report, the three men were traveling in a white and blue wooden Balajú-type boat that was sailing through the El Guayo sector in the Antonio Díaz (Curiapo) municipality of Delta Amacuro state.

Inside the boat, the military found two AK-103 rifles and an AR-15, as well as eight rifle magazines, 628 cartridges of caliber 7.62X39 mm, 224 cartridges of 5.56 mm caliber, and one 357 caliber cartridge.

The three detainees were handed over to the Public Ministry authorities, and a criminal investigation has been initiated for charges of illegal possession of military weapons and association to commit a crime.

Previously, on May 30, GNB forces detained in Tucupita, capital of Delta Amacuro, seven undocumented Cuban nationals who had in their possession a model 88-12GA Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, with no visible serial numbers. The detainees were six men and a woman who were traveling in a curiara type sailboat along the Orinoco River, in the Punta del Pescador sector of the state capital.

On that occasion, the detention was carried out by members of the National Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command (CONAS) who were conducting a routine river patrol. Authorities are investigating whether there is any relation between this previously detained group and Los Fusileros.

This is not the first incident of war weapons being seized by Venezuelan authorities near border areas, and neither is it the first case connected to criminal gangs.

In recent days high ranked Venezuelan officials, including President Maduro, have denounced right wing opposition leaders making payments to criminal urban gangs in Caracas, especially in Petare, La Vega and Cota 905 neighborhoods, to promote fear and a narrative of failed state ahead of the regional elections scheduled for November 21.

Featured image: A National Guard agent standing behind an armored vehicle. File photo.

