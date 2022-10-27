The 11th Economic Complementation Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) approved the final declaration of the event, with emphasis on trade integration in the region, in the city of Sucre, in the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

In the document, the ministers of the economic area of the Member States agreed to declare themselves in permanent session in order to draw up a work plan for integration in favor of agrifood, trade and financial development, which would be submitted to the next Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Alliance.

The declaration reiterates the strong rejection of the imposition and application of unilateral coercive measures against the countries that make up the bloc, especially against Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

It also put forward the idea of relaunching integration as the driving force behind ALBA-TCP’s political action, with a view to consolidating a post-pandemic socio-economic development model based on sustainable regional self-sufficiency.

The declaration also call to reaffirm the principles of complementarity, cooperation, solidarity, self-determination and sovereignty in the search for solutions that contribute to achieve comprehensive rural and agricultural development in the countries of the region.

The objective is to contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery of the ALBA-TCP member nations, for which purpose the working group on the new regional financial architecture will be reactivated.

(Granma)

