 Venezuela Receives 548 Repatriated Citizens as US Deportations Continue – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 17, 2026
Repatriated Venezuelan migrant does President Nicolas Maduro's victory sign, popularized after the US kidnapping, while waiting to pass migration in the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on March 11, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.

Repatriated Venezuelan migrant does President Nicolas Maduro's victory sign, popularized after the US kidnapping, while waiting to pass migration in the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on March 11, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.