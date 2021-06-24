Venezuela Celebrates Cuba’s Victory at UN in Resolution Against US Blockade

“Once again the world rejects the imperialist aggression against the island of dignity, our heroic Cuba. 184 nations of the five continents rejected the blockade,” said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday, June 23, following the UN General Assembly’s approval, by an overwhelming margin, of the resolution demanding an end to the illegal blockade that the United States has maintained against the island for more than 60 years.

On his Twitter account, @NicolasMaduro, the Venezuelan head of state posted that this victory is “a clear sign of the emergence of a new world, without hegemon, more humane and supportive. Un abrazo to the Cuban People!”

Una vez más el mundo rechaza la agresión imperial contra la isla de la dignidad, nuestra Cuba heroica. 184 pueblos de los cinco continentes rechazaron el Bloqueo. Una clara señal del surgimiento de un nuevo mundo, sin hegemon, más humano y solidario. ¡Un Abrazo al Pueblo Cubano! pic.twitter.com/u21pW2dBwd — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 23, 2021

During this Wednesday’s session, the resolution was passed with 184 votes in favor, two votes against—from the US and Israel—and three abstentions, by Colombia, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

Most of the speakers rejected the coercive measures of the US government against the island, which were increased during the administration of former President Donald Trump, and have a more damaging impact in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the island’s overwhelming victory at the UN: “The cynical, lying and slanderous imperialist discourse is as immoral, shameless and obsolete as is the criminal blockade. The world is with Cuba. The US is isolated, it has no right to sanction.”

Through his Twitter account @DiazCanelB, the Cuban president expressed his “gratitude to the peoples and governments that support us. It was already 28 years of global rejection of the blockade. The blockaders have run out of arguments, the solidarity is reinforced.”

He added “we returned and we will return to the UN General Assembly as long as the blockade exists. Because we respect the international community, as much as the empire ignores it and disrespects it.

¡Contundente victoria! El discurso imperial cínico, mentiroso y calumnioso es tan inmoral, descarado y obsoleto como lo es el criminal bloqueo. El mundo está con #Cuba. Se aisla EEUU, no tiene derecho a sancionar. Nuestro agradecimiento a los pueblos y gobiernos que nos apoyan. pic.twitter.com/fpGF2MgMgK — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 23, 2021

184 votos a favor, 2 en contra y 3 abstenciones. Así reacciona el mundo a la demanda cubana. Son ya 28 años de rechazo mundial al #Bloqueo. Los bloqueadores se quedan sin argumentos. Los solidarios refuerzan su apoyo. #EliminaElBloqueo pic.twitter.com/r3wjeQkNpX — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 23, 2021

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez also referred to the UN vote as a great victory for the island’s people.

On his Twitter account, @BrunoRguezP, he highlighted that 184 countries spoke out in favor of the elimination of this economic siege. “Once again, from the United Nations, the world says ‘no’ to the aggression and the unsuccessful US policies against Cuba.”

During the presentation of Cuba’s draft resolution A/75/L97, Rodríguez stated that the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States against Cuba, “like the virus, suffocates and kills, and must cease.”

In his presentation to the UN on Wednesday, he specified that “the US government assumed the virus as an ally in its ruthless unconventional war. It deliberately and opportunistically increased the blockade of the island and caused losses to the country in the amount of five billion dollars.”

¡184 países contra el bloqueo! Una vez más, desde Naciones Unidas #ElMundoDiceNo a la agresión y a las políticas fracasadas de EEUU contra Cuba 🇨🇺. Es una gran victoria del pueblo cubano, de la justicia y de la verdad. pic.twitter.com/mJ10ESV4B0 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 23, 2021

“It is neither legal nor ethical for the government of one power to subdue another nation for the sake of imposing a government designed by it,” he added. “It is unacceptable that the US government ignored the United Nations resolution for 28 years.”

Since 1992, the Assembly has endorsed that resolution that calls for the end of the US siege, but the US government will continue to ignore the united will of the world’s nations and persist in its hostile policy, according to a press release.

Featured image: Voting results in the United Nations against the US blockade on Cuba. Photo courtesy of @NicolasMaduro

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

