Venezuela Condemns False Accusations of US World Police (Communiqué)

On Wednesday, September 16, the Venezuelan government, through the Minister for Foreign Affairs Félix Plasencia, strongly condemned the invalid and illegal practice of the United States government pretending to appoint itself as the supranational police of sovereign and independent States. This was stated in a statement about the main drug-producing or drug-trafficking countries in the fiscal year 2022, published by the US State Department on September 15 of this year.

According to a communique issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this act violates fundamental principles of Public International Law, such as “mutual sovereign respect, political independence, legal equality, non-intervention in internal affairs, and a fundamental principle of international legal and ethical relations: good faith. The United States government persists in its inappropriate intention to play the world anti-drug police while its balance of payments is based on the largest money laundering center—from drugs—on the planet.”

In this sense, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has condemned the politicization of this issue and urged the governments of the world to provide an ethical and responsible treatment to it, avoiding, at all costs, its instrumentalization to favor extraterritorial control operations and interventionism in sovereign third states.

RELATED CONTENT: UN Rapporteur Denounces Negative Impact of Sanctions on Venezuelan People

Here is the full unofficial translation of the communiqué:

Venezuela Strongly Rejects False US Accusations

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly condemns the invalid and illegal practice of the United States of America pretending to establish itself as a supranational police force over sovereign and independent States, reflected in the memorandum about the main drug-producing or drug-trafficking countries in the fiscal year 2022, published on September 15 of this year.

This fact violates fundamental principles of Public International Law, such as sovereign mutual respect, political independence, legal equality, non-intervention in internal affairs, and a fundamental principle of international legal and ethical relations: good faith. The United States government persists in its inappropriate intention to play the world anti-drug police while its balance of payments is based on the largest money laundering center—from drugs—on the planet.

RELATED CONTENT: Coups, Censorship & Propaganda: the US New Cold War Playbook

It is unusual, paradoxically, that its main partner and sidekick in world geopolitics, the government of the Republic of Colombia, is the largest producer of cocaine in the world. Today, a large crop diffused throughout its entire geography sustains it as the main world producer of cocaine.

Likewise, it is questionable that the country that is vying for global financial hegemony, whose banking system executes a false policy of control of money laundering from drug production and trafficking, tries to give lessons to the international community in ignorance of sovereignty and jurisdiction of the States.

It is worth remembering that Venezuela strictly complies with the provisions of the international control conventions for psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs. Our country is recognized by the United Nations (UN) as a country free of illicit crops, thanks to the permanent and hard work of the security forces, preventive policies, and the willingness for coordinated cooperation and multidisciplinarity without politicization on the principles of sovereignty and multilateralism.

At a time when Venezuela is deepening the national political dialogue, there is no shortage of aggression that seeks to distract the sustained march towards peace and democratic stability. Meanwhile, countries allied to the United States, such as Colombia, have been proven participants in drug trafficking while they cynically continue to be protected and excused in their criminal actions by the White House.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns the politicization of this issue and urges the governments of the world to give an ethical and responsible treatment to it, avoiding, at all costs, its instrumentalization to favor extraterritorial control operations and interventionism in sovereign third states.

Caracas, September 15, 2021

Featured image: Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. File photo.

(VTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/ED