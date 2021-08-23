Venezuela Donates 5,000 COVID-19 Tests Kits to Dominica Through ALBA-TCP Humanitarian Airlift

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has donated 5,000 COVID-19 screening tests to the Commonwealth of Dominica, as part of the principles of solidarity and regional cooperation, reported the Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs through its Twitter account @CancilleriaVE.

The tweet specified that the delivery of the aforementioned supplies was carried out through the humanitarian airlift established by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), with the support of Banco del Alba and the Venezuelan airline CONVIASA.

RELATED CONTENT: ALBA-TCP and CARICOM Condemn Attack on Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves

#EnFotos 📸 | #Venezuela 🇻🇪, fiel a sus principios de solidaridad y cooperación regional, realizó la donación de 5 mil pruebas de despistaje del COVID19 a la Mancomunidad de #Dominica 🇩🇲, a través del puente aéreo humanitario establecido por el @ALBATCP.#UnidadLuchaYVictoria pic.twitter.com/peuHijG1gx — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) August 21, 2021

On April 26, ALBA-TCP established the humanitarian airlift to help the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines after the emergency generated by the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

On that occasion, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) ship AB Goajira (T-63) arrived at the port of Kingstown, the Vincentian capital, with humanitarian aid containing 280 tons of drinking water, 48 tons of supplies, food, items of hygiene and personal hygiene, according to information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Featured image: COVID-19 test kits donated by Venezuela being unloaded in the island of Dominica. Photo courtesy of Twitter / @CancilleriaVE.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC