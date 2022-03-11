Venezuela: Economic World War Already Underway via Sanctions, Let’s Hope it Doesn’t Become a Nuclear Conflict

The Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, once again gave his opinion on the delicate situation that exists between Russia, Ukraine and the countries of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). “The world war has already started: it started economically. Our concern is that it does not escalate further. Our call is for the economic war not to escalate further into a military war or a nuclear war, which is the worst outcome for humanity and for the survival of our species on this planet.”

These comments were made this Wednesday, March 9, during a broadcast from the headquarters of Inveval, a worker-controlled valve manufacturing plant located in state of Miranda. “The world war, in its first phase, is economic, with sanctions, blockades, uncertainty in the supply of oil, iron, steel, wheat, fertilizers, corn, rice, raw materials in general. Uncertainty in prices, in the supply of food, energy products, in the use of currency, of the financial system, just to twist the arm of countries,” he affirmed.

He stressed that Venezuela can be a homeland for peace, “as we are and as we will continue being.”

Referring to the situation in Ukraine, he added that “Today, there is a war on the southwestern border of Russia because of those who broke the (Minsk) agreements in Europe, because of those who announced that Ukraine was going to have nuclear weapons aimed at Russia. The danger is that the conflict is a nuclear war in today’s world. Venezuela rings the bell, Venezuela makes the call to world consciousness!”

“Venezuela, with the blockade or without the blockade, what we are going to do is move forward, nobody is going to stop us,” highlighted the President, as he observed the process of valve manufacturing, which he described as being of high quality.

He recalled: “That (economic) world war that you see today against Russia was done to me for 9 years, and where is Venezuela? Standing up, and where is Maduro? Standing up, working.” He then added: “let’s trust the people; in the good times and in the bad, but always with the people, with the humble people, with the ordinary people.”

Likewise, the Venezuelan President requested the support “of all the people of Venezuela, for the steps I am taking for peace, in Venezuela, in Latin America, in the Caribbean and in the world.”

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro talking with a worker during a TV broadcasting.

