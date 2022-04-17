Venezuela Receives 2.5 Million Influenza Vaccines from Russia

On Friday, April 15, Venezuela received 2.5 million vaccines through an agreement with the Russian Federation, to be used to combat diseases such as measles, yellow fever and hepatitis.

The new shipment of vaccines arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía from Nicaragua. The vaccines have been manufactured by the Institute for Scientific Research on Vaccines and Serums and the St. Petersburg Bacterial Preparations Production Factory of Russia.

The vaccines were received at the airport by the Deputy Minister for Supplies of the Venezuelan Ministry of Health, Jesús Brito, and the Deputy Minister for Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rander Peña.

The two officials said that the vaccines will be distributed in all hospital and outpatient networks in the country.

Enmarcado en los lazos de cooperación entre Rusia y Venezuela, hoy arribaron al país 2.5 millones de vacunas antigripales, las cuales serán distribuidas en los centros de salud que conforman el Sistema Público Nacional de Salud, para reforzar el Programa Ampliado de Inmunización. pic.twitter.com/qsV5W48VYZ — MPPS (@MinSaludVE) April 15, 2022

The Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, added that the Venezuelan government is committed to guarantee the health requirements of the people of Venezuela and strengthen the expanded national program on immunization to treat communicable diseases like measles, yellow fever and hepatitis. The health agreement with Russia is part of this program.

On December 30, 2019, Venezuela received 1.5 million doses of flu vaccines from Russia, and in March 2021, Russia sent 3 million flu vaccines.

En el marco dl Convenio Rusia-Venezuela,recibimos en nombre del Pdte.@NicolasMaduro y @plasenciafelixr,2.5 millones de vacunas antigripales q reforzarán el Programa Ampliado de Inmunización,serán distribuidas en red hospitalaria y ambulatoria.¡Buenas noticias para nuestro Pueblo! pic.twitter.com/uc1NcNeoYo — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) April 15, 2022

The bilateral relation between Russia and Venezuela continues to be strengthened. In February of this year, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami met the Russian Vice President, Yuri Borisov, to whom he expressed the need to expand the cooperation that is already sustained in more than 20 areas.

Russia was one of Venezuela’s main allies in combating the pandemic in the country, which helped achieve the over 90% vaccination rate against COVID-19.

Russia sent millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the latter being used for the booster plan that began in Venezuela in January 2022.

Featured image: Emtrasur Boeing 747 unloading batches of Russian vaccines at the Simón Bolívar International Airport. Photo: Twitter/@MinSaludVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

