Venezuela: Regional & Municipal Elections Scheduled for November 21—Complete Electoral Calendar Announced

Venezuela’s regional and municipal elections will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021. This was announced to the country on Thursday, May 13, by the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Pedro Calzadilla, following the approval of the corresponding electoral calendar.

This calendar comprises, as usual, a set of dates:

• The special day for new voter registration and data update will be from June 1 to July 15.

• The selection of the members of the subordinate bodies, both members of regional and municipal electoral boards as well as board members, will be on July 27, under the same conditions as the past.

• The applications of the different candidates for the different positions to be elected will be received between August 9 and 29.

• The period for the modifications or substitution of nominations to be reflected in the electoral ballot will be from September 8 to September 22.

• The national election drill will take place on Sunday, September 26. “It will be an important date in this process,” said the rector.

• In total there will be 16 audits of the automated voting system. These will allow for the verification—by the technicians of all political parties and international electoral experts—of the transparency and security of vote.

• The electoral fairs, events conceived so that the voters become familiar with the voting process, will be from October 13 to November 13.

• The electoral campaign will begin on October 28 and end on November 18.

To settle the differences in peace!

Calzadilla assured that “this CNE that today calls for regional and municipal elections is the result of national dialogue, to which we are committed, in order to fulfill this responsibility that we assume. We invite political organizations to start their organizing activities and to elect their candidates in the full exercise of the right to participate that all political structures have.”

He said that the long political process that has led to the announcement of this day is the product of “the democratic commitment of each and every Venezuelan… It is with the active and hopeful electoral participation that the Venezuelan people have expressed their clear mandate. Our differences must be settled in peace,” added Calzadilla.

He also said that the people are “the center of our efforts and to whom we owe the fulfillment of our obligations.” Finally, he invited the population to learn about and debate the electoral proposals so that November 21 will be a new living expression of democracy.

The CNE continues in permanent session to further refine the details of the electoral calendar.

Featured image: Pedro Calzadilla, the new head of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), announced regional and mayoral “mega” elections for November 21, 2012. Photo courtesy of El Pais.

(RedRadioVE) by Lucia Eugenia Córdova

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

