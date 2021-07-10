President Maduro: Enemies of Venezuela Intend to Generate Anxiety Using Criminal Gangs – El Coqui with Primero Justicia T-Shirt

“The enemies of the country intend to generate anxiety through the financing of criminal gangs,” alerted the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, after more than 24 hours of special security operations deployed to counter the criminal actions of the gang led by “El Coqui.” The head of state assured residents of Caracas that his administration “will not stand idly by” in the face of threats to national stability.

“We are acting forcefully in accordance with the laws and the Constitution to guarantee security,” he added. “May peace prevail!”

At the beginning of last month, the Venezuelan president denounced that extreme right leaders such as Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López were behind the paramilitary gangs that threaten the safety of citizens in various low-income areas of Caracas. Other government spokespeople today pointed to the double standards applied by right-wing critics once again. Recently, these critics accused the Maduro government of inaction faced with violence perpetrated by El Coqui and his gang, while today they question the decision to deploy increased security forces to root out and confront the gangs.

Los enemigos de la Patria pretenden sembrar zozobra a través del financiamiento de bandas delictivas, no nos quedaremos de brazos cruzados. Estamos actuando de forma contundente, apegados a las leyes y a la Constitución para garantizar la seguridad. ¡Que Gane la Paz! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 9, 2021

Police operations continue

Hours earlier, the Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Carmen Meléndez, reported that the operation to liberate La Cota 905 from criminal networks “installed to shatter the peace” continues.

“State security forces will remain in combat as long as necessary to liberate all of the territories seized by criminal gangs,” Melendez wrote on Twitter. “We have the morale, the professionals, the weapons, and the constitutional power to achieve this objective.”

In a series of five posts on the social media network, Meléndez also assured that in recent hours the security forces managed to liberate “citizens kidnapped by criminals.” She reiterated that it is clear that these criminal gangs “had logistical, communications, and financial support,” and operated “with the aim of causing chaos and affecting the stability of Venezuela.” Finally, the minister thanked the people for their patience and conscientiousness.

3/5 En el desarrollo de las operaciones hemos liberado a ciudadanos que habían sido secuestrados por los antisociales. Mantendremos las acciones necesarias para proteger de estos grupos a las y los venezolanos pic.twitter.com/ZHFTGfxdMk — Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta) July 9, 2021

5/5 Expreso un especial agradecimiento al pueblo caraqueño, que ha tenido la paciencia y la conciencia necesarias durante las operaciones de liberación. Mantendremos los esfuerzos para preservar la tranquilidad y el vivir bien de todas y todos los venezolanos pic.twitter.com/aM41ZxUkJ5 — Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta) July 9, 2021

On the morning of this Friday, July 9, the security forces involved in the operations took over Guzmán Blanco Avenue, better known as La Cota 905, in its entirety. Several residents vacated their houses while the authorities carried out search and rescue operations in pursuit of several ringleaders, for whom they have offered significant rewards.

El Coqui and Primero Justicia

Is this same vein, today a photo of the gang leader El Coqui wearing a t-shirt of the right-wing political party Primero Justicia circulated on social media networks. The image contrasted sharply with the right-wing narrative attempting to suggest, quite irrationally, that the criminal gangs were somehow enabled or armed by the government.

El Tema de"las Zonas de Paz"son un argumento Rayado que han posicionado bien en la opinión pública. Que si"el Gobierno los Armó",etc,etc. Recuerdan que en 2017 se denunció a J.Borges, José Guerra y P.J por financiar a bandas para "Protestas" duras en el Paraíso y El Valle❓ #9Jul pic.twitter.com/xMTtCVHptm — Daniel Quintero 🆗 (@dquinterotv10) July 9, 2021

Venezuelan journalist Daniel Quintero posted the photo of El Coqui on his Twitter account with the message: “the issue of ‘Zones de Paz’ is a worn-out argument that was introduced into the public eye [by right wingers]. What if ‘the government armed them? etc., etc.’ Lets remember that in 2017 Julio Borges, José Guerra, and Primero Justicia were denounced for financing gangs staging violent guarimbas in El Paraíso and El Valle.

Featured image: FAES special operation agents deployed in Cota 905, Caracas. Photos courtesy of RedRadioVE.

