Venezuela Reiterates Willingness to Maintain Constructive Relations with Spain on the Basis of Respect

Monday, March 29, Venezuela reiterated its willingness to “maintain constructive and respectful relations” with the Government of Spain, following the meeting held by the Chancellor of the Caribbean country, Jorge Arreaza, and the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Latin America and the Caribbean, Cristina Gallach.

“Foreign Minister (Jorge) Arreaza held a cordial meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Latin America and the Caribbean of the Kingdom of Spain, Cristina Gallach,” wrote the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

Canciller @jaarreaza reiteró la voluntad de #Venezuela de mantener y promover relaciones constructivas con España, en las que prevalezca la confianza y el respeto mutuo, en reunión con Cristina Gallach, secretaria de Estado de Asuntos Exteriores y para Iberoamérica y el Caribe 🇪🇦

“Venezuela reiterated the will to maintain constructive and respectful relations with Spain,” added the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in the same post.

“The meeting was conducive to diplomats recognizing their status as sovereign, free and independent states; and they will review bilateral relations aiming at regaining past levels of cooperation,” read part of a press release by the Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Gallach arrived in Venezuela on Sunday afternoon after a working tour of El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama. She was received by the Venezuelan Vice Minister for Europe, Yvan Gil.

#NOTICIA | Canciller Jorge Arreaza sostiene encuentro con secretaria de Asuntos Exteriores y para Iberoamérica de España Cristina Gallach Figueras

“It should be noted that during the meeting, Minister Arreaza demanded the cessation of the unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela by the European bloc, due to their evident and devastating effects in the fight against COVID-19,” reads part of the Venezuelan press release.

The Spanish diplomat is expected to maintain numerous contacts with representatives of the Government of President Nicolás Maduro, the opposition, civil society, academia, companies, and NGOs, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in a statement released on Sunday.

Among other topics, her agenda focuses on learning about the humanitarian response of the Venezuelan government to the COVID-19 pandemic, and supporting the national political dialogue promoted by the Venezuelan government.

The Secretary of State will also have the opportunity to hold meetings with the vast Spanish population in Venezuela, where more than 150,000 Spanish citizens reside.

An expert in international relations told Orinoco Tribune that “it is important to highlight that in February the European Union launched new illegal sanctions against Venezuelan authorities, and the Spanish Minister for Foreign Relations, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, visited the border between Venezuela and Colombia without any sort of coordination with Venezuelan authorities, for a photo and media campaign aimed at magnifying the dimensions of the Venezuelan migrant issue.”

Featured image: Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya during a recent visit to the border with Venezuela, seen as a provocation for many Venezuelans. Some people in Madrid believe that Spain is some sort of metropolitan power. Photo by Claudia Blum/EFE.

(RedRadioVE) by Jose Manuel Blanco Diaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

