 Venezuela Rejects CIA Award Rumors While President Maduro’s Son Sparks Backlash Over Comments Suggesting to Resume Diplomatic Ties with ‘Israel’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 19, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez meets CIA Director John Ratcliffe at Simon Bolivar International Airport, La Guaira state, on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Photo: CIA.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez meets CIA Director John Ratcliffe at Simon Bolivar International Airport, La Guaira state, on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Photo: CIA.

Translate »