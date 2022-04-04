Venezuela Sends Best Wishes to Muslims for Ramadan

Caracas, April 3, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Saturday, April 2, in an statement made by President Nicolás Maduro on behalf of the Venezuelan people and government, extended his best wishes to Muslims in Venezuela and around the world for the start of Ramadan.

Along with the official statement, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia wrote: “Happiness and health to all Muslim friends who live in our country, a land of inclusion and tolerance, security and tranquility. These days of spiritual reflection are the commitment to a better world where love for others and peace are a constant.”

Through his Twitter account, Plasencia shared the statement from the President of the Republic on the occasion of the most important Muslim celebration.

Felicidad y salud para todos los amigos musulmanes que hacen vida en nuestro país, tierra de inclusión y tolerancia, seguridad y tranquilidad. Estas fechas de recogimiento espiritual son el compromiso por un mundo mejor donde el amor por el prójimo y la paz son una constante. pic.twitter.com/w5a2AdzAje — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) April 2, 2022

Below you can read the statement‘s unofficial translation:

Venezuela extends a happy and blessed Ramadan to all Muslims around the world

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the people and Government of Venezuela, extends his best wishes and a happy and blessed Ramadan to all Muslims in Venezuela and throughout the world.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur’an to the Prophet Mohammed through the fraternal spirit of solidarity and prayer from the heart, through fasting, acts of charity, prayers and the reading of the Qur’an.

Junto al Pueblo musulmán en Venezuela y el mundo, me uno a la celebración del inicio del Ramadán, tiempo propicio para el encuentro, la reflexión y la fe profunda. Mi llamado es a la unión de las naciones para que reine la Paz, la felicidad y el bienestar entre nosotros. pic.twitter.com/sQZnfkOJoI — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 2, 2022

Ramadan is a time of self-reflection aimed at deepening one’s spiritual growth and renewing a sense of appreciation for the many blessings God provides. This spirit calls us to strengthen our communities, help those in need, and serve as a good example of how to live.

The people and Government of Venezuela are united in the hope for a blessed Ramadan that reminds us of the common values ​​and cultural wealth that Muslims bring to our heroic nation, in which we all have the blessings of living in full peace, freedom, understanding and solidarity, regardless of our origin or belief.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Caracas April 02, 2022

Featured image: Silhouette of a Muslim man praying along with silhouettes of a mosque. File photo.

