Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) disabled a plane belonging to the so-called Colombian Armed Drug Trafficking Terrorists(TANCOL), which makes it the 28th aircraft destroyed this year.

Through his Twitter account, the strategic operational commander of the FANB (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, highlighted the work and professionalism of the military body in defending Venezuela’s geographic space.

Likewise, he indicated that during this year the FANB dismantled 28 TANCOL aircrafts and 306 in total since the beginning of this legal mandate allowing them to do so, dating back to 2012, as part of the deployment that seeks to eradicate terrorist groups and fight drug trafficking.

“Every day we demonstrate the professionalism and immediate reaction capacity of the FANB in defense of Venezuelan geographic space, the Air Defense Command disabled a TANCOL plane, 28th of this year and 306 in total!” read Hernández Lárez’s tweet.

A diario demostramos el profesionalismo y la capacidad de reacción inmediata de la FANB en la defensa del espacio geográfico venezolano, @CODAI_FANB inutiliza avión TANCOL, 28 del año y 306 total ! pic.twitter.com/F3gRc5keYv — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) September 14, 2022

In another tweet, the strategic commander confirmed that Venezuela is a territory of peace, so they will not allow the installation of camps or facilities for paramilitary purposes, drugs or illegal mining trade.

In this sense, he said that the FANB will not allow the creation of paramilitary groups of any nature; while he reiterated that the Venezuelan military institution will guarantee the defense.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As part of the “Bolivarian Shield” Operation, on September 9, the FANB seized 2 tons of cocaine in the state of Zulia and arrested a citizen linked to TANCOL.

President Nicolás Maduro ordered for the eradication of TANCOL from the national territory; thus the deployment of military forces in the border areas with Colombia has been maintained.

Venezuela es territorio de paz, no se permitirá la instalación de campamentos o estructuras con fines militares, drogas, tráfico de minería ilegal, etc. FANB desplegada en la Operación “Escudo Bolivariano”. pic.twitter.com/E7NLWa2mLf — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) September 14, 2022

Last week, the Venezuelan president singled out the military for dealing a historic blow to drug mafias, after referring to the seizure of the largest cache of marijuana in the last ten years; which occurred three days before in Falcón state.

“The FANB dealt a resounding blow to the mafias and has advanced in the liberation of Venezuelan territory from drug trafficking routes … I want to congratulate the FANB as a whole for its success in the fight against the TANCOL,” said the head of state.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

