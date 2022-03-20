Venezuelan Government Launches New Mechanisms to Serve the People (+1×10)

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, informed this Friday, March 18, about the implementation of four government mechanisms in the coming days to respond to the demands of the Venezuelan people.

After the completion of the first 100 days after the November 21 regional elections, President Maduro held a meeting with 19 state governors and mayors of the 40 largest cities of the country, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

He specified that the first mechanism refers to the “1×10 Good Government” program that will have coordination offices at the national, regional and local levels. “It is time to hand over more power to the people,” said the president. “These days are going to be about adjusting the center from where the 1X10 program will be carried out… We are taking a big step on the way for the construction of the future.”

It will be “a powerful mechanism that will respond to the people,” said President Maduro about the Good Government program. “It will be installed in all states and municipalities, and our people must begin to organize the 1×10. We are going to trigger the coordination mechanisms so that we can take this big step.”

In this regard, he explained that a 10-day event will be held for organized communities to register their 1X10 plan, which will be given a password to interact with government agencies and make the complaints and proposals of the communities known.

This 1×10 Good Government program will be coordinated by the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Minister for the Office of the Presidency, Jorge Márquez.

Map of solutions and electronic government

Regarding the second plan, the president informed that it is a blueprint of solutions that will be in charge of the Governor of Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez. The third mechanism is a concrete agenda of grassroots action, and the consolidation of a new formula: ABC. “These are codes that we have to go on applying in order to put them at the center of the organization of grassroots work,” stated the president, and added that this will be managed by the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello.

The fourth mechanism is electronic government, which is about integrating the advantages of the Patria System as a platform for consultations, social protection, registration of complaints, and connection with the proposals and contributions of the people. This will be in charge of the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez.

President Maduro further explained that the government will be in permanent session to make adjustments to the methods and political actions to launch the “three Rs dot net” program (3Rs.Net) together with these four lines of action. “To polish and adjust—improve things because we are setting great goals,” he said.

The president added that there had been plans to launch the new technological tools during this event, but it was decided to postpone the launch for a few days to give time to make more adjustments to guarantee the success of the initiative.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with governors of 19 states and mayors of the 40 largest cities of Venezuela. Photo: Presidential Press

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

