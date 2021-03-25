Venezuelan Minister for Defense Sends Strong Message to Violent Groups on the Border with Colombia – Venezuelan Customs Post Destroyed

This Wednesday, March 24, a few hours after new clashes between the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and violent groups from Colombia in the Venezuelan territory of Apure state, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López confirmed what these criminal organizations are looking for.

Similarly, during the post-mortem promotion of the officers who fell in the line of duty last Monday, the Chief General Vladimir Padrino López promised to ensure that the death of these two officers will not go unpunished. “Let us search even under every stone for those who caused this terrible loss to the FANB and to the entire country,” he said.

🇻🇪#23Mar| Con acto de Ascenso Post-Mortem, a los grados de Tcnel. al My. Edward Ramón Corobo Segovia y de Capitán al Ptte. Yonathan Miguel Duarte, se reconoce el admirable patriotismo y arrojo de estos valientes soldados que con su vida defendieron la soberanía nacional. pic.twitter.com/RlbRnuLkw7 — @ceofanb (@Libertad020) March 24, 2021

Padrino López added that “every violent, armed group that is generating anxiety, destabilization, extortion of our people, and that also intends to occupy our territory for drug trafficking purposes, will face the cohesive response of the FANB.”

Likewise, the minister supported the statements issued by the deputy to the National Assembly, Héctor Orlando Zambrano, who posted a message on social media.

Ningún grupo armado, cualquiera sea su ideología política, naturaleza u origen podrá posarse sobre nuestra tierra sagrada para delinquir. No hay otra verdad que la anunciada de manera diáfana y precisa por el Diputado apureño a la AN Hector Orlando Zambrano. #24Mar pic.twitter.com/tVpCB7uXid — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) March 24, 2021

Left vs. left?

The action taken by the Venezuelan military institution to expel irregular groups that entered the state of Apure was the object of accusations by opposition spokespeople, inside and outside of Venezuela. They accused the Bolivarian government of targeting “dissidents” from FARC guerrilla groups.

In this sense, the FANB has made it clear that these are drug trafficking groups that are trying to undermine Venezuelan sovereignty. They even placed anti-personnel mines that endanger the life of the population and the peace of the Republic.

“We welcome and support the actions that our FANB is launching in Apure state,” said Apure deputy Héctor Orlando Zambrano. “It is hitting a drug trafficking network that is operating in the Colombian State and the North American empire, to continue attacking Venezuela.”

Likewise, he summoned the nation to civic-military unity and trust in the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. This, facing the threat posed by violent groups that try to pave the way for the destabilizing operations of the governments of Colombia and the United States.

#ATENCION: Un grupo de las disidencias de las #FARC , atacó este martes en la noche la ‘Aduana principal el Amparo de Apure, aduana Subalterna La Victoria’, en Venezuela, justo en la frontera con Colombia. En el hecho no hubo personas lesionadas. pic.twitter.com/mXRHE2Y0K1 — Colmundo Radio (@ColmundoRadio) March 24, 2021

Today, March 24, the Colombian paramilitary group, using bombs, destroyed a Venezuelan border custom post in the town of El Amparo, Apure state, while Venezuelan authorities redoubled their military presence in the area, not counting on any cooperation from Colombian authorities, who historically have neglected the area.

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López and Commander Remigio Ceballos, head of the CEOFANB. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Jose Manuel Blanco Diaz, with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

