Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting with representatives from the energy business sector and officials from the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). This meeting, held on Friday, February 27, at the Simón Bolívar Hall of the headquarters of PDVSA in La Campiña, Caracas, had the objective of strengthening national production as a central pillar of the economic agenda.

The event brought together 223 guests, including representatives from the public sector and national and international corporations. In her remarks, Rodríguez acknowledged the investors who remain committed to the development of the energy sector in Venezuela with a nationalistic spirit.

The acting president praised the continued presence of these economic actors despite the external challenges facing the nation. Her speech emphasized the importance of close collaboration between the government and the business sector to fully revitalize the operational capacity of the oil and gas industry.

“I thank you because you have shown not only maturity, but also profound nationalism, never abandoning Venezuela, always standing with us in the most difficult times,” the acting president said. With these words, she highlighted the commitment of those who chose to maintain their operations in Venezuela amidst a challenging global trade environment.

Demand for respect for international law

The acting president demanded respect for investments made in Venezuela from any source worldwide. She affirmed that the country remains open to foreign capital, provided it adheres to the norms of coexistence between nations.

Sovereignty over natural resources and the legal security of existing contracts were an essential part of her statements.

“We are open to international cooperation, but that cooperation must be conducted with respect for international law,” Rodríguez stated during the meeting. This declaration reaffirms Venezuela’s position on the need to establish trade relations based on mutual recognition and an end to unilateral pressure.

The primary objective remains to transform the nation into a leading producer of crude oil, gas, and petrochemicals. To achieve this goal, Rodríguez emphasized the need for concerted efforts with the working class and the private sector.

She reiterated her unwavering commitment to achieving the definitive lifting of the US sanctions affecting the Venezuelan economy. “It is a battle I will wage with my utmost awareness and with all the strength of my heart,” she added.

Innovation and training for the energy sector

The acting president proposed the immediate creation of the Academic Council for Hydrocarbons. This new body will have the active participation of all public and private universities in Venezuela, seeking to link scientific knowledge and personnel training with real-world production needs.

The initiative has the aim of modernizing extraction and refining processes by leveraging national human talent.

The meeting concluded with a call for national unity among all productive sectors to safeguard economic recovery. PDVSA officials present at the meeting took note of the business leaders’ requests to expedite investment mechanisms. Through this outreach, Venezuela seeks to consolidate a management model that guarantees stable income and sustained GDP growth through its most strategic resource.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC