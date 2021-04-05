Venezuela’s Army Remains on High Alert Near Border with Colombia

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces announced that it remains on high alert on the border between Venezuela and Colombia.

Due to the clashes registered in recent days between the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and Colombian criminal groups, the Venezuelan Strategic Operational Command on Saturday reported that it maintains control of the towns of La Victoria and El Ripial, the primary theaters of the conflict.

“The armed groups who, with their intention of spreading terror among the people, flee with cowardice from Venezuelan justice, will not go far,” read a post by the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB (CEOFANB). “We will capture them all.”

At least 30 Venezuelan social organizations condemned, through a statement, the actions undertaken by the Colombian paramilitary groups, as they threatened the peace and tranquility of the inhabitants of the areas in addition to causing the deaths of FANB’s officers and soldiers.

#3Abr El #CEOFANB permanece en máxima #Alerta contra los Grupos Irregulares Armados Colombianos Terroristas, quienes con su pretensión de generar terror al pueblo, huyen cobardemente de la justicia venezolana, ¡No irán muy lejos, daremos captura a todos! #SputnikVGarantizaVida pic.twitter.com/7kE5rjRksL — @ceofanb (@Libertad020) April 3, 2021

The clashes in Apure state began on March 21 and have resulted in the deaths of at least six Venezuelan military personnel, while the CEOFANB reported the death of nine irregular paramilitaries and the detention of 32, as a direct result of Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 in the area bordering Colombia.

Colombia and Venezuela have maintained tense relations in recent years. The two countries severed diplomatic relations in 2019 after Bogotá, following the US, recognized Venezuelan opposition deputy Juan Guaidó as the “interim president” of the Bolivarian Republic.

Tensions between the two nations intensified at the beginning of May 2020 when the Venezuelan government announced the foiling of the Operation Gideon mercenary incursion, plotted by Washington and Bogotá with the aim of assassinating Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

