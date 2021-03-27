Venezuela’s Attorney General: Investigation of Clashes with Colombian Paramilitary Has Begun

This Friday, March 26, Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, reported that the Public Ministry (MP) assigned two prosecutors to investigate the violent events that occurred this past week between officials of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and alleged paramilitary groups from Colombia, in La Victoria, Apure state.

The investigation of the MP will be conducted in conjunction with the FANB’s Strategic Operational Commander, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, according to Saab’s Twitter account.

2) En caso de encontrarse evidencia de la comisión de hechos punibles cometidos por funcionarios de seguridad del Estado, se procederá a dar inicio a la investigación y sanción correspondiente. #DDHH — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 26, 2021

“In the case of discovering evidence that punishable acts were committed by State security officials, investigation and corresponding penalties will be initiated,” he concluded.

Since last Sunday, March 21, clashes have intensified in the Colombian-Venezuelan border area of ​​Apure state, to which the national government has responded in a statement that “the Government of Iván Duque, with the support of the US Southern Command and its recently created elite group of seven thousand members, has installed a corridor of illegal activities such as human trafficking, illegal exploitation of minerals, and drug trafficking, destined to finance the operation of these armed groups against Venezuela.”

Featured image: Military units and the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela participate in Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías 2021 Bolivarian Shield military exercises, in Caracas on March 5, 2021. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ/AFP).

