Venezuela’s CNE to Expand Political Participation in 21N Upcoming Regional Elections

Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) approved this Thursday, May 27, a series of measures to expand the participation of political organizations in the regional and municipal elections scheduled for November 21.

On the website of the highest electoral body of the country, it was reported that electoral authorities have analyzed the proposals presented by the Political Participation and Financing Committee (COPAFI), which were unanimously approved. These proposals were related to the situation of political parties that did not obtain the minimum legal percentage of votes in last parliamentary elections, held last December.

In this sense, the CNE rectors agreed to authorize Nueva Visión para mi País (NUVIPA), Organización Renovadora Auténtica (ORA), Unidad Popular Venezolana (UPV) and Venezuela Unida so that they can nominate their candidates in the upcoming elections.

The CNE also decided that the political organizations Bandera Roja, Compromiso País (COMPA), Movimiento de Integridad Nacional-Unidad (Min Unidad) and Movimiento Republicano, which were subject to constitutional protection by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in August 2020, can also present their candidates for the regional and municipal elections.

In addition, the electoral authorities approved the participation of 10 regional political parties that are still in the process of development so that they too can participate in the upcoming regional electoral process of November 21.

Featured image: CNE headquarters in Caracas. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC