Venezuela Condemns New Violent Actions Against the Palestinian People (Communiqué)

The Foreign Affairs Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza reported, through a statement, that Venezuela expresses its strongest condemnation of Israel’s new military actions against the Palestinian people, which have left at least 20 dead.

Through his official account on the social media network Twitter the senior official wrote: “Venezuela condemns the new violent actions against the Palestinian people by Israel, and calls upon the international community, reaffirming its historical position in defense of the sovereignty, independence, and self-determination of Palestine.”

In the statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Arreaza recalled that the attacks constitute a serious violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

“Venezuela reaffirms its historical and principled position in defense of the sovereignty, independence, and self-determination of the Palestinian people, while expressing its support for the government of the Palestinian National Authority, and its solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, after the cruel attacks carried out by the Israeli military and police forces, which have taken the lives of innocent civilians, including several minors,” read the official statement.

Arreaza denounced Israel for increasing its actions during the holy month of Ramadan, including the forced displacement of Palestinian residents from their homes and lands.

Finally, Arreaza urged the international community and organizations to arrange joint actions in the face of the seriousness of the incidents: “The world must demand an end to this new phase of Zionist violence against the Palestinian people.”

Below is the unofficial translation of the communiqué issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

VENEZUELA CONDEMNS NEW VIOLENT ACTIONS TAKEN BY ISRAEL AGAINST THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its strongest condemnation of the new violent and unjustifiable actions committed against the brother Palestinian people by the state of Israel, which include forced displacement of legitimate inhabitants of the Sheikh Jarrah community, as well as inhumane indiscriminate bombardments of civilian populations. These events constitute a serious violation of the human rights of the Palestinian population and have increased precisely during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Venezuela reaffirms its historical and principled position in defense of the sovereignty, independence, and self-determination of the Palestinian people, while expressing its support for the government of the Palestinian National Authority and its solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, after the cruel attacks carried out by the Israeli military and police forces, which have taken the lives of innocent civilians, including several minors. Only dialogue between the parties, based on respect for United Nations resolutions, can lead to a negotiated solution, as the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, always in strict adherence to international law, calls on the international community to arrange joint actions in the face of the seriousness of the events taking place in East Jerusalem. The world must demand the end of this new phase of Zionist violence against the Palestinian people, as well as the commitment of the actors on the ground to a cessation of hostilities, the protection of human rights, and the guarantee of inviolability of sacred places for the Muslim and Christian communities.

Featured image: The Al-Aqsa mosque, a UNESCO world heritage landmark, on fire after Israeli settler attacks on Monday, May 10. Photo courtesy of Turkey News.

