Yemeni Military Source: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Armistice

Saba news agency reported today Sunday citing a Yemeni military source that the Saudi-led coalition continues to violate the armistice in Yemen.

The source stated that forces of the Saudi coalition continue their violations of the armistice by bombing the positions of the army and committees in Najran with a number of artillery shells, amid the flight of armed reconnaissance drones.

The source confirmed that 86 violations of the Saudi coalition forces have been recorded on the fronts in the southern coastal province of Al-Hudaydah, in the west of the country, noting that multiple formations from the coalition have erected combat fortifications in Hays south of Al-Hudaydah, in conjunction with the flight of 8 reconnaissance drones.

It added that the Saudi coalition forces bombed the areas controlled by the army and the committees south of Al-Hudaydah with 14 missiles and artillery shells.

An armistice between the Saudi coalition and the Sanaa government entered into force at 7 pm yesterday, Saturday, local time and Al-Quds Al-Sharif time.

The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that “under this truce, all offensive military operations, by land, air, and sea, will cease.”

Yesterday, Saturday, Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced that the humanitarian and military truce has entered into force, stressing the commitment to a comprehensive cessation of military operations, as long as the other party is committed to this.