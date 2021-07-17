Arreaza Calls Cyberattack on Cuban Foreign Ministry Imperial Clumsiness

Foreign Affairs Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, labeled as ”clumsy” the denial-of-services cyberattack perpetrated on Cuba by US imperialism, highlighting that this is another action that evidences a plan of aggression against the Republic of Cuba.

In his Twitter account @jaarreaza, Minister Arreaza wrote, “Another characteristic of the international incitement of aggression against #Cuba. Imperialism is clumsy enough to leave traces of its misdeeds.”

Minister Arreaza’s tweet referred to a public complaint made by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its Twitter account @CubaMINREX, where it was reported that ”the ministry has been suffering a denial of services (DoS) cyberattack in its website since July 11. This attack has generated false accesses into the website in large numbers, compromising our servers.”

Otra característica de la inducción internacional de la agresión contra #Cuba. El imperialismo es lo suficientemente torpe como para dejar rastros de sus fechorías. https://t.co/qxvFMVUcRU — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) July 16, 2021

2/4 Las direcciones IP que generaron el ataque se encuentran localizadas en: ✅EE.UU.

✅Reino Unido

✅Francia

✅Turquía Aunque pueden ser personas en otros países enmascarando su dirección. — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

4/4 Estas acciones se enmarcan en la guerra cibernética y comunicacional que se genera contra #Cuba 🇨🇺. — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

In said Twitter thread, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that “the IP addresses that generated the attack are located in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Turkey. However, these may be from people in other countries masking their address.” The ministry emphasized that “these actions are part of a cyber and communication warfare that is being carried out against Cuba.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned cyberattacks against Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC