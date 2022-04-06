CANTV Investigates Irregular Internet Service Charges—Orinoco Tribune Affected

The National Telephone Company of Venezuela (CANTV) is conducting an investigation into irregular service charges to clients of the state-owned Telecom company. They invite users to report irregularities.

During the first quarter of 2022, CANTV carried out 447 investigations against company workers for allegedly receiving irregular payments for their work, such as repair of breakdowns, changes in ABA (broadband service) plans, phone landline changes, and changes in the names of account holders.

Due to these procedures, CANTV took punitive measures against 52 company workers, whom they were able to identify through the complaints of the affected users.

RELATED CONTENT: Caracas Metro Users Warned About Robberies—Law Enforcement Takes Action

The company reprimanded these workers for the harm done to subscribers and to the standing ​​of the corporation.

Alongside state security forces, CANTV is investigating individuals outside of the company who offered internet connectivity services in a deceitful manner.

One case occurred in the Robert Serra housing development in Caracas, where the Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigation Service Corps (CICPC) arrested a citizen for fraud, after illegally offering 125 telephone landlines.

In 2021, the telecommunications company also carried out 1,081 investigations for irregular acts, of which 126 involved the application of fraudulent charges.

CANTV reiterated that it will continue to take measures to combat irregular charges for services, and publicized the appropriate telephone number for affected users to report.

RELATED CONTENT: CANTV Launches Telecom Node and Adds Two Hundred Thousand New Users – But Orinoco Tribune Missing Landline for Two Years

“CANTV, attached to the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology, invites the population to denounce irregular charges for the reconnection of telecommunications services,” wrote the company on its social media accounts. “If they charge you, tell me via WhatsApp at number 0426-5329171.”

Orinoco Tribune internet access issues

Since early March, the internet service of Orinoco Tribune, based in the El Paraiso barrio of Caracas, has been suffering from a rash of service interruptions, adversely affecting our working conditions.

The incidents have been duly reported, using CANTV’s regular channels, because Orinoco Tribune does not like to use other channels to resolve issues with public utilities. Orinoco Tribune is an independent news outlet with no connection to the Venezuelan government, but with a clear commitment to defending Chavismo and the Bolivarian Revolution. We hope that CANTV can promptly resolve internet connecctivity issues, both for ourselves and for the many Venezuelans who still struggle with internet and phone services, despite notable improvements over the last two years.

Featured image: CANTV facilities in Caracas, Venezuela. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.