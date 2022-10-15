On Wednesday, October 12, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) offered to be a mediator in a dialogue between the parties in conflict in Haiti, after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked the body for assistance to solve the country’s humanitarian, economic, political, and social crisis.

“Heads of Government [of CARICOM] call upon all stakeholders in Haiti to come together with urgency at this critical juncture in the country’s history to bring an end to the protracted political stalemate in the interest of the people of the country and choose nation above self-interest.,” the regional entity said in a statement.

“Heads of Government reiterate their willingness to facilitate meaningful dialogue and consensus building among Haitian stakeholders to support efforts at resolving the political stalemate,” the statement continued.

“The proposed assistance includes institutional development, the implementation of free and fair elections when the required enabling conditions are met, and the establishment of a framework for long-term social and economic development,” the bloc said.

Heads of Government of #CARICOM received a letter from the Prime Minister of #Haiti @DrArielHenry calling for solidarity and requesting assistance to alleviate the deepening humanitarian, security, political, and economic crises

CARICOM STATEMENT – https://t.co/xwiqLTgt5w pic.twitter.com/dQYo4ZgmfB — CARICOM Secretariat (@CARICOMorg) October 12, 2022

However, the regional entity made it clear that “these initiatives could not be effectively realised until the security situation [in Haiti] is addressed.”

The United Nations has proposed military action in Haiti to regain control of the capital, Port-au-Prince, after armed gangs reportedly took over several regions of the city.

UN Secretary General António Guterres explained that the military action is to be aimed at unblocking the supply of fuel and other basic staples. He added that the action would not be carried out under the protection of the UN but would be led by a member country.

However, the request of the Henry government to the United Nations has not been well received by a majority of the Haitian population, who have protested against any military intervention in the country. Even the senate has asked for annulment of the request for UN military intevention. There is no such animosity against any mediation effort by the CARICOM.

CARICOM is the regional body of Caribbean nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.