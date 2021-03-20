COVID-19 Spike in Venezuela: 8 Deaths and 937 Infections on Friday

This Friday, March 19, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that in the last 24 hours, Venezuela accumulated 937 new cases of coronavirus, out of which 931 were community transmissions and six were imported cases.

In an official statement broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the top Venezuelan official explained that most of the infections were registered in the Capital District, with 218 active cases in its 22 parishes.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Starts House-to-House COVID Screening in Caracas – Brazilian Strain (Videos)

The rest of the infections in the national territory are listed by states as follows: Bolívar (190), Miranda (175), La Guaira (53), Yaracuy (49), Aragua (47), Carabobo (37), Nueva Esparta (33), Monagas (32), Zulia (22), Sucre (20), Falcón (14), Anzoátegui (10), Apure (7), Portuguesa (6), Lara (5), Mérida (4), Guárico (4), Trujillo (3), Cojedes (1) and Barinas (1).

RELATED CONTENT: Brazilian COVID-19 Variant Arrives in Venezuela – 10 Cases Reported

Regarding the imported infections, Rodríguez specified that five came from Brazil and one from Mexico.

In addition, she confirmed the unfortunate death of eight Venezuelans due to COVID-19: three in Caracas, two in Miranda, one in Lara, one in Aragua and one in Monagas.

To date 149,145 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the country. Of that number, 7,939 are active at present, 139,731 people have recovered (94%), and there have been 1,475 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Featured image: File photo.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC/OH