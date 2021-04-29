Eight Venezuelan Soldiers Killed by Colombian Paramilitaries in Apure

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB) confirmed this Wednesday, April 29, that eight soldiers lost their lives in the latest clashes in Apure during the weekend.

The troops were identified as: Naywill Torres Moreno, Álvaro Mariño Osto, Luis David Lira Negrón, Michael Miguel Medina Sequera, Wilmer Ferrebus, Santiago Reyes Farfán, Andy José Miranda, and Ronald José Marcano Castillo.

The Bolivarian Army posthumously paid tribute to its officers.

Rendimos homenaje a nuestros guerreros patriotas héroes que ofrendaron vida para defender el suelo sagrado de Venezuela. No descansaremos expulsaremos todo grupo irregular terrorista narcotraficante colombianos. Lucharemos hasta vencer y hacer justicia hasta alcanzar La Paz! https://t.co/dNkCHaEZOC — A/J REMIGIO CEBALLOS (@CeballosIchaso) April 28, 2021

The head of the CEOFANB, Admiral Remigio Ceballos, confirmed that the FANB “will not rest, we will expel all paramilitary Colombian drug trafficking terrorist groups. We will fight until we win and achieve justice, until we achieve peace.”

For its part, the Strategic Integral Defense Region (REDI) Los Llanos, indicated that our uniformed men remain deployed in the less-populated sectors of La Victoria, Apure state, where the latest clashes took place.

In recent days, the military has increased the deployment of troops and equipment in Apure state to combat narco-terrorist groups. These paramilitary squads find refuge on the Colombian side of the border.

Featured image: The Army paid tribute to its deceased members. Photo courtesy of CEOFANB.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

