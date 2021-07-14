End of the Hyperinflationary Cycle? New Signs of Economic Recovery in Venezuela

By Orlando Rangel Y – Jul 13, 2021 Sudden increases in parallel foreign exchange market relative to the local currency are becoming less frequent. Venezuela has been going through years of a hyperinflationary cycle that seems to have no end, which got exacerbated with the economic blockade imposed by the US and the sanctions of the European Union (EU). This has created a content in which the quality of life of its citizens is pressured to the limit, deteriorating their purchasing power and increasing inequality. However, the sudden price increases that were recorded from time to time in the parallel foreign exchange market in regard to the national currency, bolívar, are no longer so frequent. Given this recent scenario, which has also been noted by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) in its published reports, there is a growing hypothesis that infers that the hyperinflationary process has already passed its worst moment, and that it would come to an end at some point. Is that possible? A man looks at vegetables in a market in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 11, 2021. Photo: Ariana Cubillos / AP

When consulted by RT, Ingerzon Freites, economist and member of the Venezuelan Economic Reality Observatory [Observatorio Venezolano de la Realidad Económica] said that there are still no clear signs that may indicate the end of hyperinflation in Venezuela. The latest data published by BCV on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) in May 2021 reported a 28.5% rise compared to the previous month, when it was at 24.6 %. The figures of the increases for the first quarter of the year have been: January 46.6%; February 33.8%; and March 16.1%. Freites considers that although inflation has slowed down, ”there are still no guarantees which might suggest that there is now an end in sight to the fluctuations and cycles of price instability.” Moreover, the country still needs to reach the last quarter of the year, when INPC tends to rise fast. RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Resumes Domestic Commercial Flights for Most Cities Contending Factors

Currently, the Venezuelan government has been carrying out a series of actions through the executive branch as well as other measures from the parliament, such as the enactment of new laws, like the Anti-Blockade Law and the proposed Special Economic Zones Law (which has been approved in its first deliberation). However, Freites warns that there are still a number of factors that negatively affect the economy, and one of the most decisive ones is low national production. ”Although the government is making an effort to control liquidity injection, there are other factors that continue to influence the economy, low production for example, and this means that any increase in liquidity can generate inflation,” Freites explains. On the other hand, he continues, when national production is higher and there is an increase in circulation of money in the market, the former absorbs liquidity and prices do not skyrocket. Another factor that affects the national economy, according to Freites, is the lack of a macroeconomic adjustment plan that could generate investor confidence and propitiate the attraction of capital. Informal vendors with assorted types of food in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 11, 2021. Photo: Ariana Cubillos / AP