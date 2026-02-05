By Diario Red – Feb 2, 2026

The ideological and media consensus in global geopolitics has been imposed through moralistic narratives used to justify invasions, abductions, and wars under the cover of a supposed political authority rooted in religious convictions. To that end, they have built an apparatus of thought and storytelling so that the rest of the planet submits through sheer subjugation, but also through fear, in an increasingly insecure and uncertain world.

This closely resembles what the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers revealed at the time: a way of managing the global economy by political powers entrenched in tax havens—hideouts of the worst mafia networks—shielded by financial and oligarchic groups in nearly every country in Latin America. What happened after the media scandal regarding the Panama Papers? Nothing. In reality, we were left with a spectacle that was immediately blocked by the global media apparatus. No new regulations or controls were implemented to prevent this type of economic—and arguably moral—crime.

Hence, the revelations of the so-called “Epstein Files” expose the true face of these figures of the global right wing. They are not only men with enormous economic and political power but also “moral leaders” who have sought to impose a way of life through supposedly democratic regimes in order to establish models of coexistence based on the market, fame, and spectacle and above the institutions of the state.

Beginning with the man who now seeks to govern the planet, Donald Trump, all those mentioned in the emails released by the US Department of Justice have either denied or remained silent in the face of photographs and emails containing evidence of their participation in acts of pedophilia, business meetings, and parties in mansions and excessively luxurious yachts.

In the case of Latin America, the link between former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana and Jeffrey Epstein is based on flight records and recently declassified testimonies confirming that there was a personal and logistical relationship between the two. Pastrana has denied this. The former president appears on Epstein’s flight manifests on several occasions in the early 2000s. Pastrana admitted to having traveled to Havana, Cuba, in March 2003 at the invitation of Fidel Castro, using Epstein’s transport for the Nassau–Havana leg of the trip. But there is more: the 2025 and 2026 files include a photograph of Pastrana alongside Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein’s accomplice), both wearing Colombian Air Force uniforms. Maxwell testified before the courts that they became friends due to their shared passion for piloting helicopters and that she even flew a Black Hawk helicopter in Colombia.

From Mexico, the files implicate powerful former presidents such as Carlos Salinas de Gortari; the country’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim; and the owners of the television monopoly, Emilio Azcárraga and Ricardo Salinas Pliego. However, there is an even more revealing detail: the files link Trump to the legendary Sinaloa Cartel.

Regarding Trump, the new files contain thousands of references and emails from Epstein. They show that the US president spent hours in his house with victims, along with records placing him as a passenger on Epstein’s private plane on at least eight occasions during the 1990s. The videos are the most conclusive proof of his participation in acts that constitute crimes without a statute of limitations and they reveal his true moral condition. Trump now maintains that everything “is a hoax” and that it the files are a Democrat conspiracy intended to undermine the “successes” of his government.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former strategist, is also named numerous times in the files. Bannon exchanged hundreds of friendly text messages with Epstein up until shortly before Epstein’s death in 2019. In one of the messages, they discussed a documentary film intended to help clean up the financier’s reputation and coordinated a political influence campaign in Europe. Is this not also the way the Latin American right has operated, with some of its leaders linked with businesses closely tied to drug trafficking?

Another character who represents this right wing is Howard Lutnick, Trump’s current secretary of commerce. The files contain evidence that Lutnick was invited by Epstein to his private island in 2012. Although Lutnick claims to have cut ties years ago, his wife accepted invitations to family lunches aboard Epstein’s yacht.

The list does not end there. José María Aznar, former prime minister of Spain and a leading figure in training Latin American right-wing movements, is mentioned at least three times in the newly declassified files. Will he now step forward to deny it publicly or claim that there is a supposed conspiracy against him by the left?

The question that arises at this moment is: what other military incursion, bombing, abduction, or invasion will they use to distract us from what the files reveal? If these files had been released in December, the Trump regime surely would have bombed Caracas earlier.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

