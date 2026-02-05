This Wednesday marked the first meeting of Venezuela’s Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, which was led by the president of the National Assembly and secretary of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace, Jorge Rodríguez. The initiative was created by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez to foster calm in the country through the participation of various sectors of society.

Through his social media accounts, the head of parliament—who was accompanied by his vice president, Pedro Infante, and the second vice president of the National Assembly, Deputy Grecia Colmenares—stated that the objective of this meeting is to “consolidate a work agenda to strengthen peace, sovereignty, our right to seek common paths toward the future.”

On January 23, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez inaugurated what would become the Program for Coexistence and Peace during a meeting that established strategic guidelines to promote calm in the country following the illegal attack by the US on January 3 and the violent abduction of the president.

This commission is made up of the Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas (who assumes coordination of the initiative), the Minister of Communes and Social Movements Ángel Prado; the Minister of Health Nuramy Gutiérrez, the Minister of Communication and Information Miguel Pérez Pirela, Juan Escalona from the Office of the Presidency. The committee also includes National Assembly Deputy Génesis Garvett; journalist Lankin González; the founder of Ridery, Gerson González; and social psychologist Ana María San Juan, who will serve as executive secretary of the program.

They are joined by Gustavo Cánchica, representative of the justices of the peace, and political marketing analyst and expert Indira Urbaneja, as well as by the executive secretary of the Human Rights Council Larry Devoe, among others.

President Rodríguez extended an invitation to all Venezuelans of good will to join the program.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL